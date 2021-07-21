Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7 p.m. Sunday. Darresha M. Harris,27, 2219 Weston Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $49 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Katrina R. Edwards, 24, 2205 Michigan Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $58 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a property damage accident in the 500 block of 22nd Street at 8:26 p.m. Monday. David F. Pryor Jr., 48, 2251 Niagara St., was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, following too close, imprudent speed, no driver's license, no registration and no insurance. Pryor is accused of "rear-ending two parked cars" and then fleeing from the scene. Police were able to locate him and taken him into custody.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 600 block of Ninth Street at 10 p.m. Monday. Officers said they found a male victim who had suffered injuries to both his head and body. Investigators said the victim had difficulty answering questions about the assault because of his injuries.
• ASSAULT: Police said they are investigating another assault in the area of 19th Street and Ferry Avenue. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area when he looked behind him and saw four to five male suspects chasing him. The victim said when he tried to escape down an alley but he was hit in the head with a baseball bat and lost consciousness.
