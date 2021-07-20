Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting in the 500 block of 27th Street. A witness told officers that they found multiple spent shell casings on the south side of the street at 5 a.m. Friday. They also saw a gray Chevy Malibu with a broken window and bullet holes in it. Officers said the shattered window and the bullet holes were all on the passenger side of the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a property damage accident in the 2200 block of Forest Avenue at 10 p.m Friday. Lester Joseph, 48, 9029 Zito Drive, Apt. 238-A, was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to use designated lane.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7 p.m. Saturday. Lola L. Harris, 35, 730 66th St., Apt. A-3, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $126 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1300 of Pierce Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between noon Thursday and noon Friday, someone entered her home by breaking a window on the west side of the residence. The victim said a TV, a tablet, a WIFI router and some cash was taken.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a shooting incident in the 1700 block of Niagara Street at 3 a.m. Monday. A male victim told police that his 2002 Buick Century was "shot up" as it sat parked in front of his home. Police said there were bullet holes throughout the side of the vehicle. Officers said they also recovered multiple spent shell casings that were scattered in the street.
