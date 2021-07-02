Niagara Falls
• LARCENY: At 10 p.m. Wednesday, Falls police investigated a larceny from a Volkswagen rental car parked in a Prospect Point parking lot. Taken was a Nike bookbag containing cash, a pair of Nike Air Zoom sneakers and personal papers.
• ROBBERY: At 11:55 p.m. Wednesday a Niagara Falls cab driver reported a fare attempted to rob him, choking him with a rope and punching him in the head repeatedly. The suspect was picked up on Walnut and dropped off on 19th Street. Injuries were minor. The investigation is continuing.
• LARCENY: Two people traveling to the casino stopped at a Portage Road general store and left their vehicle unlocked. One of the occupants said her Michael Kors purse, containing a gaming system, was stolen from between the front seats. The items stolen were valued at about $830
• BURGLARY: A Chilton Ave. resident reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday that someone had broken into her apartment sometime between Monday and Wednesday. Suspects ransacked, slit upholstered furniture, caused general disarray and took items value at about $500. The investigation is continuing.
• SHOTS FIRED: A 5:10 a.m. Thursday police responded to a report of shots fired on Falls Street. Ten casings and two bullets were recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.