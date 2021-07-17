Niagara Falls
• HARASSMENT: Officers are looking for a female suspect in connection with an incident in a mini-mart in the 4700 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. A clerk told police that the suspect entered the store and attempted to buy a blunt wrapper. The clerk said they suspect became "irate" when she refused to sell her the blunt wrapper because she did not look like the person pictured on her government ID. The clerk told police the suspect walked over to a cooler in the store, took out an ice cream cone and then threw it at the clerk. The ice cream cone hit the clerk on the left side of her face. The suspect fled in a black sedan. Store security cameras captured the incident.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley R. Dikcis, 35, 6689 Walmore Road, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $205 worth of filet mignon without paying for the meat. Dikcis was also taken into custody on 14 outstanding failure to appear arrest warrants.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 3700 block of McKoon Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. Thursday someone broke into his 2016 Toyota Tundra by unknown means. The victim said a laptop computer, a signal generator a multi-tester and miscellaneous tools were taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on weapons possession charges during a parole search of a home in the 1300 block of Pierce Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Angela M. Beer, 44, 1347 1/2 Pierce Ave., was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Dominique M. Ryan, 34, 3C Packard Court, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $169 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 5:03 p.m. Thursday. Rasheda A. Perkins, 45, 543 25th St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $93 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
