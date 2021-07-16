Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting on D Street. A patrol officer said he was in the 300 block of Falls Street, at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, when he heard what sounded like 10 gun shots. At the same time, 911 dispatchers received a call from a female victim who said "her house was just shot up." The victim told police that she was sleeping in her home, with her children, when she heard multiple gun shots. Officers said they located three shell casings on the sidewalk in front of the home and saw 10 bullet holes in the exterior of the house.
• SHOOTING: Officers are also looking into a shooting incident in the 700 block of Eighth Street. A patrol officer reported hearing gun shots in the area of Pine Avenue and Seventh Street at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. As officers searched the area, they found six spent shell casings in the 700 block of Eighth Street.
• SHOOTING: Police also responded to a call of "shots fired" in the 1100 of Cleveland Avenue at 4:15 a.m,. Tuesday. A patrol officer reported hearing two guns shots and 911 dispatchers told officers that a mirror had been shot inside a home on Cleveland Avenue. A female victim told police that while standing in front of a mirror, braiding her hair, she heard two guns shots and the mirror shattered. Police said they observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the mirror. Officers said bullets appeared to have entered the home through an east side window. The victim was not injured.
• ASSAULT: Police are looking for a suspect in an assault that took place at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue. A male victim said a male suspect began hitting the driver's side door of his pickup truck with a metal object and then punched him in the head and knocked him to the ground. Once the victim was on the ground, he said the suspect continued to kick him, before running away westbound on Ashland Avenue.
• THEFT: Officers are looking for two male suspects in connection with a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road, An asset protection employee told police that the two suspects entered the store at 4:35 p.m. Sunday and took 18 food items, valued at more than $122, without paying for them. The incident was captured on video by in-store security cameras.
• BURGLARY: Officers are looking into a burglary in the former police headquarters building, at 520 Hyde Park Blvd., between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:55 a.m. Monday. Police said the building was entered through a broken window. An alarm panel was damaged and some copper wiring was cut from the ceiling, but left lying on the floor.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Memorial Parkway. The property owner told officers that sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m.Monday, someone broke into a garage by pushing open a window. The victim said a TV was taken from the garage.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of First Street. A female victim told police that someone broke into her 2008 GMC Yukon SUV by smashing the driver's side front window. The victim said $2 was taken from the vehicle's center console.
• ARREST: A Grand Island man was arrested on drugged driving and other charges following a hit-and-run accident in the 1200 block of Main Street at 2:20 p.m. Monday. Joseph J. Storm, 29, 3151 Stony Point Road, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Storm told police that he had injected heroin using a syringe that was recovered at the accident scene. Storm was administered Narcan by Falls firefighters who responded to the accident. At a local hospital, Storm admitted to using "one gram of heroin a day. He also told officers, "Man, just give me the DWI, I don't care about this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.