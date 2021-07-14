Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of 15th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between noon and 12:16 p.m. Thursday, someone entered her vehicle and took her purse which contained her cell phone and some cash.
• INCIDENT: Officers are investigating an incident of harassment in the 1200 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told police he was at the corner of Pine and Walnut avenues at 6:34 p.m. Saturday when a male suspect, described as "in his 30s, buzzed haircut and a scruffy beard", sitting in an older black SUV, facing westbound on Walnut Avenue, pulled out a paint gun and began shooting at him. The victim said he was struck once in the hand by a pink paintball. A short time later, police responded to Livingston Avenue where witnesses reported that the same suspect, in the same vehicle, had fired pink paintballs at other vehicles and a stop sign. The suspect vehicle was later located in the 3800 block of Livingston Avenue. Police seized the vehicle and their investigation is continuing.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into an apparent shooting incident in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 8:30 and 8:50 a.m. Saturday, someone shot out a window in her 2016 Chevy Colorado pickup truck. Police said a bullet appeared to have struck the rear window of the truck, entered the truck and then passed through the front window. The bullet then struck a storage bench in a U-haul trailer in from of the victim's truck.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue at 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Devon A. Robinson, 25, no permanent address, was charged with trespass. Police said they found Robinson, who said he was "hanging out", in a home under construction. Robinson was also detained by Town of Niagara police on an unrelated arrest warrant.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 2200 block of Falls Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday. Desjohn A. Ferguson, 20, 423 22nd St., Apt. 1, was charged with disorderly conduct. Ferguson is accused of refusing to leave the area after being involved in a fight at a party and threatening to "shoot the up the party."
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested following an incident in the 3900 block of Bell Street at 12:53 a.m. Sunday. Angel D. Casasnovas, 37, 733 West Ave., Apt. 1, was charged with trespass, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Officers said they responded to a call of a man "passed out" on a porch and possibly "in possession of a handgun." Casasnovas reportedly struggled with officers as they attempted to take him into custody. Police said they recovered a "large folding knife" and a quantity of suspected narcotics from Casasnovas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.