Niagara Falls
• BREAK-IN: Falls police were called to a business on the 7300 block of Niagara Street Thursday morning after staff found a rear door kicked in. Officers checked the business but found no suspects. Nothing appeared missing and police were waiting to view surveillance footage of the incident.
• THEFT: A resident on the 2100 block of Walnut Avenue reported to Falls police Wednesday that sometime between Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday someone entered his work truck and took a laptop worth $950.
• THEFT: Falls police were called to the 2000 block of Pine Avenue Thursday morning where a woman reported someone had taken the purse from her vehicle parked on the street between 6 and 6:10 a.m. The purse contained personnel papers and diabetic medicine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.