Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 9100 block of Cayuga Drive. A male victim told police that some time between 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday someone stole the catalytic converter from his 2019 Chevy pickup truck. The value of the converter is estimated at $2,000.
• THEFT: Police are investigating a theft from an ATM at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The ATM service provider told investigators it appeared that more than $52,000 was taken from the ATM. The provider indicated that another $87,520 was taken from ATM machines at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.