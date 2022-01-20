Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man and a Buffalo man were arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday. Demarion H. Adamson-Davis, 20, 21 Walden Ave., and Qusar W. Hunt, 21, 9021 Zito Drive, Apt. 40, were each charged with first-degree robbery. A clerk told police that the two men confronted her, while displaying handguns, and demanded the money in the store's cash registers. The two suspects then fled from the store but were taken into custody by police at a nearby apartment complex.
