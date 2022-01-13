Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident at a vehicle fire in the 500 block of 88th Street at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday. Antonio D. Pasquantino, 21, 2010 Juron Drive, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. Police said Pasquantino approached firefighters who were trying to extinguish a blaze in a pickup truck and began yelling, "I have $5,000 inside that truck." Police said they advised Pasquantino to stay away from the truck while firefighters were still working on it and while they investigated what appeared to be improper license plates on the vehicle. Officers said Pasquantino continued to try to enter the truck and began swearing at and arguing with them, finally telling them, "Enjoy it. It's (expletive) private property. I don't give a (expletive)!"
• ARREST: A Falls man was charged with driving while ability impaired and other counts after a property damage accident in the 1100 block of 22nd Street at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Bobby A. Bogan, 56, 1331 LaSalle Ave.. Apt. 1, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, move from lane unsafely, no driver's license and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
