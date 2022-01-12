Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Rochester man was arrested after an incident of criminal mischief in the 400 block of Main Street at 9:20 a.m. Monday. Willie J. Glass, 52, 18 Merrimack St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. A witness told police they watched Glass smash a window in a business using a rock. The witness videotaped the incident on their cell phone. Officers located Glass nearby and he told them, "I broke your window" and swore at police. Glass was also held on an outstanding arrest warrant.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of 31st Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 1:30 and 11:40 p.m. Monday, someone broke into her home by breaking a window. The victim said a backpack, a purse and a pair of earrings were taken form the home.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police say he was found "going through cars" in the 2600 block of Pine Avenue on Monday. Dashun J. Barnes, 41, 1540 Buffalo Ave., Apt. 1, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Officers said Barnes had multiple items in his possession that were identified as having been taken from multiple vehicles in the area of 26th Street and Pine Avenue.
