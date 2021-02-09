Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police say he violated an order of protection in the 2300 block of Pine Avenue at 5:01 p.m. Friday. Mutasem A. Almikhlafi, 33, 42 B St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Almikhlafi had reportedly been pounding on the windows of a Pine Avenue business, in violation of a stay away order of protection.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of LaSalle Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said a power washer, a bench grinder, some floor jacks, a tool box, some motorcycle parts, some fishing poles and tackles and a pair of bowling balls were taken.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Employees told police that two suspects entered the business and took more than $267 worth of merchandise without paying for the items. The entire incident as capture on video by store security cameras.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the primary block of South 68th Street. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at 1:40 a.m. Sunday and found an alarm sounding at a business in that area. The patrol officers found two open windows and footprints in the snow underneath the windows. A check of. the business found no suspects inside. Officers said it appears that an unknown amount of cash had been taken from a cash register.
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested after an incident in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 2 a.m. Monday. Roosevelt E. Collins, 58, 1278 Genesee St., was charged with disorderly conduct.
