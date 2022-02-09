Niagara Falls
• LARCENY: A retail store in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue reported the theft of three bottles of liquor by a trio of suspects. Value of the pilfered liquor was about $40. The report was filed Tuesday. The theft occurred Thursday, Feb. 2.
• BURGLARY: A resident in the 2400 block of Whitney Avenue reported sometime between 2 and 4 p.m. Monday someone entered his residence through what may have been an unlocked door and stole wrist watches valued in excess of $10,000 as well as a 50-inch Vizio TV valued at $400 and a pair of Gucci sneakers valued at $1,500.
• DWI: At about 8 p.m. Monday police were patrolling in the 1300 block of Pierce Avenue when officers noticed a vehicle blocking the road and parked in front of a fire hydrant. The plate came back no insurance and suspended registration. Police said the driver, Kevin Noel Jr., 44, of 1159 Whitney Ave., exhibited slurred speech. Noel failed the field sobriety tests he was able to attempt. A roadside field Breathalyzer revealed blood alcohol content of 0.29%. Noel received tickets for operating with a license and registration suspended, operating without insurance, aggravated unlicensed operation, stopping/standing violating a highway, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle as well as driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• SHOOTING: Niagara Falls Police were called to the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center at 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower left ankle. The victim told police he was leaving a discount store on Hyde Park near Ontario Avenue when he was struck. He told police he didn’t see what happened. Police noted the area in question is busy but yet no gunshots were reported. The investigation is continuing.
• AIRSOFT SHOOTING: Around 10 p.m. Monday, police investigated a report of four males in a silver Dodge sedan shooting at people with a BB gun. Two people were hit. Injuries were minor. The investigation is continuing.
• DWI: Shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 200 block of Pine Avenue where they found a Ford Escape had struck a building and a damaged Dodge Ram was parked on 21st Street. Stephanie M. Warren, 53, of 2101 Pine Ave., Apt. 2 was reported as the driver of the Escape. The Ram driver reported he was traveling east on Pine when the Escape pulled in front of him causing a collision. Warren failed field sobriety tests and initially agreed to comply with a breath test but was unable to complete it. She was charged with DWI, refusal to take a breath test and failure to yield. Police contacted the owner of the damaged building. The other driver was not ticketed.
