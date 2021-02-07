TOWN OF LOCKPORT
• IMPERSONATION: Vondale M. Walker, 41, 6594 Dysinger Road, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation on Jan. 30 after a sheriff's deputy noticed Walker's vehicle in a disabled parking spot. According to the deputy, Walker gave him a license with another name, which was known to be an alias of Vondale. Walker admitted he had given the deputy a fake license, and was taken into custody and released with a ticket.
ROYALTON
• GRAND LARCENY: Mario W. Bresko, 42, 1902 Main St., Niagara Falls, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third- and fifth-degree of criminal possession of stolen property on Feb. 1 after a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 8000 block of Tonawanda Creek Road. The victim said Bresko was at his home while he ran errands, and took his vehicle without permission. Bresko and the vehicle were found on the 600 block of 19th Street in Niagara Falls. According to Niagara Falls Police, Bresko had admitted to taking the vehicle. Bresko was held for arraignment.
