Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the area of 18th Street and Weston Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Patrol officers responded to a report of "shots fired", with callers to 911 telling dispatchers that they "had heard shots in the area." Crime Scene Unit detectives recovered two shell casings in the intersection of 18th Street and South Avenue and two additional casings in the 1600 block of South Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.