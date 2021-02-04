Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Falls police were to a business on the 100 block of Buffalo Avenue Tuesday afternoon where staff reported that a man came in and asked to see a pair of Cazal eyeglass frames worth $750. He then asked to try another pair of frames valued at $750 and before the employee could take the first back, he said, "You know what? I'll take them both," and walked out of the business. He then got into a gold Pontiac Grand Am driven by a female and left the area. Store staff said the woman returned 20 minutes later asking if had taken anything and stating she had no knowledge he was going to steal from the business. Detectives are looking into the matter.
• SHOPLIFTERS: Falls police were called to a store on the 1500 block of Military Road on Tuesday where store staff reported that on Jan. 16 two women in the store stole a bottle of Gucci Bloom fragrance valued at $132 and Lilly Lashes priced at $28. A description of the suspects was provided to police.
