Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Lockport man and a Newfane man were each arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Pernell L. Hobbs, 38, 6343 Robinson Road, Apt. 7, and Matthew T. Ringo, 30, 3160 Coomer Road, were each charged with petit larceny. They are accused of taking more than $520 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 2700 block of Michigan Avenue. A female victim told officers that she was in the area, at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, when she was approached by three suspects, two males and one female. The victim said the suspects began punching her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground.
