Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue. A male victim told officers that he was driving in the area at 3 p.m. Friday and cut-off another vehicle. The victim said when he parked his vehicle, the driver of the second vehicle, a silver Lincoln Navigator, pulled in front of him and parked. The driver of the Lincoln Navigator then got out of his vehicle and threw a bottle of cologne at the victim, striking him in the face. The victim was not seriously injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.