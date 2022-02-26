Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Walnut Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers said they responded to a call of "shots fired" and when they arrived on the scene they found a black Silverado pickup truck, with an Ohio registration, riddled with bullet holes.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a reported shooting in the 1100 block of 19th Street at 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to a call of "shots heard," with witnesses saying the gunfire came from a dark-colored vehicle. Nearby detectives reported spotted a possible suspect vehicle "blow through a red light" at Hyde Park Boulevard and Ontario Avenue. The vehicle was eventually located, unoccupied, on 22nd Street.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he threatened officers during a traffic stop in the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday. James S. Smith, 31, 2707 LaSalle Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Smith refused requests to stop screaming at officers and to get out of the road while the traffic stop was underway. Smith then told an officer, "Let me see you without that badge, I will (expletive) you up."
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested in connection with the traffic stop at 19th Street and Ashland Avenue. Kaleema S. Chaney, 28, 2936 Ninth St., was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Chaney created a disturbance and repeatedly yelled a homophobic slur at officers.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 700 block of 91st Street. An employee of a church told police that sometime between 1 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Thursday someone broke into the organization's storage shed. The victim said a red Toro snowblower was taken.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a tractor trailer parked in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. The owner of the trailer told police that sometime between Feb. 7 and 3:55 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into the trailer by breaking-off a heavy duty lock on the doors. The victim said equipment, valued at more than $3,500, was taken from the trailer.
