Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after leading police on a brief chase on 19th Street at 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Xavier Castillo, 29, 734 Eighth St., lower, was charged with third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, imprudent speed, failure to signal a turn, moving from lane unsafely, improper passing, unregistered vehicle, no insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Mark A. Jones, 40, 1634 1/2 Pierce Ave., was charged with petit larceny. Jones is accused of taking more than $59 worth of steak, shrimp and hot sauce without paying for the items.
