Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a traffic stop in the 600 block of 19th Street at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. Jamel J. Lyons, 26, 510 20th St., Apt. 1, was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Officers said a Falls woman reported that Lyons forcibly took her wallet and car keys, beat her up and "took off in her white Pontiac." As dispatchers put out a call of the car theft, an officer stopped the car in the parking lot of a gas station and convenience store. The officer said that when he approached the vehicle, a man later identified as Lyons, told him, "I know it's stolen. I was just bringing it back to my girl now." At that time, the officer noticed that Lyons was having a video chat with the victim on his cell phone. The officer said he could hear the victim shouting, "Yeah! My car's stolen and it's reported stolen." Officers said they had to use physical force to take Lyons into custody. Police said after placing Lyons in custody, a pair of brass knuckles fell out of his sweatshirt pocket. The victim told police she did not wish to press charges against Lyons and "just wanted her vehicle back." Officers said the victim refused to speak with them and became hostile and uncooperative. The victim took custody of her vehicle and left the scene.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Niagara Avenue at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday. Bruno Tamborello, 23, 830 Pierce Ave., Apt. 1, was turned over to Niagara County Sheriff's deputies on the warrant. He was stopped by Falls police for failing to stop at a stop sign.
• COMPLAINT: A Falls man told police that as he was walking at the intersection of 22nd Street and Linwood Avenue, at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, he was almost struck by a speeding taxi. The man said he recognized the cabbie driving the taxi and has ridden with him before. He told officers that the cabbie is an aggressive driver who does not "pay attention" and he is worried that the cabbie will harm someone.
• ARREST: A Tonawanda woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 9400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Carrie A. Miller, 46, 111 Forbes Terrace, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $51 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking for a suspect caught on video slashing the tires on a car in the 600 block of Tronolone Place at 11:15 p.m. Monday. Police said all four tires on a 2010 Jeep Liberty were slashed. A nearby security camera captured the incident in its entirety.
