Niagara Falls
• CHARGED: Andrea I. Jordan, 54, 1921 Falls St., Apt. 2, was charged with second-degree menacing with a weapon about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Falls police. Jordan was charged after a man said he had threatened him with a box cutter on 19th Street. Police said Jordan had the box cutter in her possession at the time of her arrest but noted it was destroyed by a passing car after she was ordered to drop it.
• TRESPASSING: A New York City man called Falls police to a vacant home he owns on the 600 block of 20th Street Wednesday after finding a side door open. Police checked the home but didn't find anyone. The man said neighbors have told him people have been coming and going from the property so he bought a security door and window. The man said they were left in the home to be installed Wednesday but had been taken. The estimated loss is $800.
• BURGLARY: Falls police were called to a property on the 8200 block of Krull Parkway where a representative reported that someone had broken into a garage by pushing in drywall around a heating vent. Once inside, the suspect took an $800 red Troy Bilt Storm 2410 snowblower.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.