Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 6:43 a.m. Sunday. Ricky Q. Caldwell, 56, 1317 Portage Road, was charged with petit larceny and false personation. Caldwell is accused of taking more than $45 worth of meat without paying for the items and gave a fake name to Falls police officers during the booking process.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a property damage accident in the 9000 block of Zito Drive at 1 p.m. Saturday. Rhonda S. Stenzel, 50, was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.