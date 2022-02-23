Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 23. A manger told police that a female suspect entered the store and took a bottle of perfume, valued at $124, without paying for the item.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Niagara Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. Monday someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said a mitre saw, a snowblower and an electric saw stand were removed from the garage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.