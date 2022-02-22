Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault at a bar in the 300 block of Niagara Street at 12:03 a.m. Saturday. A female victim told officers that she was at the bar when a female suspect approached her and attacked her. The victim said a number of male suspects also began to punch her in the face and body, including one suspect who used brass knuckles. Police said a male victim was also attacked by the male suspects and suffered injuries to his face.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Pine Avenue at 7:27 p.m. Saturday. Guillermo M. Martinez, 43, 532 20th St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver's license, improper license plates, no registration and no insurance. Martinez was also held on an outstanding arrest warrant from the Town of Hamburg.
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 600 block of Pine Avenue at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Torrey M. Overstreet, 40, 294 Riley Ave., was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen vehicle, improper license plates, no registration, no inspection and no insurance. Police said the vehicle Overstreet was operating had been reported stolen from Douglas, Georgia.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving charges after he was found inside his vehicle stuck in a snowbank in the 400 block of 80th Street at 3:22 a.m. Sunday. Jacob A. Harvey, 22, 682 59th St., was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test.
• ARREST: A Buffalo woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Pine Avenue at 3:50 a.m. Sunday. Michelle M. Santiago, 40, 231 Bucyrus Drive, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, first- and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, imprudent speed, moving from lane unsafely and illegal turn.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft from the 1800 block of Niagara Street at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A male victim told police that he left his 2010 GMC Terrain unlocked, with the engine running, and went into a convenience store. The man said that when he came out of the store, his vehicle was gone. The victim also said his cell phone and diamond ring, valued at $1,500, were in the vehicle when it was taken. The victim was issued a ticket for unattended vehicle and the SUV was recovered later in the 1600 block of 97th Street.
