Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 12:45 a.m. Friday. A 23-year-old man told police he was picking up Doordash and left the doors unlocked and the engine of his father's 2005 Ford Explorer running. An unknown suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove it away. The victim was issued a ticket for leaving his vehicle unattended and running.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1900 block of Niagara Street. A an apartment building resident told officers that sometime between 7 a.m. Sunday and 3:57 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into his room by unknown means and took a 43-inch flatscreen television, an HD antenna, a box containing some DVDs and some cans of soup.
• BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Seventh Street. A 49-year-old man told officers that sometime between noon Saturday and 5:18 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into his vacant property by kicking in the front door. The victim said a ladder, a washing machine and a dryer had been removed from the property.
