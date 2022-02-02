Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Falls police were investigating an assault on Monday. Officers said they responded to a call from ER1 at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a male victim with "bruising all over his face and head." Police said the victim was unable to answer questions and could not say where he was assaulted and provide details about the attack. Medical staff said the victim was brought to the medical center by a man who "walked him in and left." The extent of the man's injuries are still being evaluated.
