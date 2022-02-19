Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a report of "shots heard" in the 400 block of Seventh Street at 2:43 a.m. Friday. Witnesses reported hearing five or six gunshots. Officers said they found no one injured in the area and recovered no evidence.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into the theft of a rental car from the 600 block of Walnut Avenue. A female victim told police that she left the engine of the 2020 grey Hyundai Elantra running while she went back into her house to get an item she had forgotten. The victim said when she came back out of the house, at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, the vehicle was missing. The woman was issued a ticket for leaving her vehicle unattended and running.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into the theft of a vehicle from the 2600 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told police that he left his 2013 Mazda CX5 unattended and running outside a sub shop at 4:55 p.m. Thursday. Surveillance video showed a grey sedan pulling up next to the victim;'s car and a suspect jumping out of the sedan and driving away in the Mazda. The stolen vehicle was recovered a short time later by Town of Niagara police on 97th Street.
Town of Niagara
• CHARGED: Ronald L. Baldwin, 26, of the Town of Niagara, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and another firearm-related charge early Friday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies as well as Town of Niagara Police and New York State troopers responded to the area of Bellreng Drive about 4:15 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. Following an investigation, it was determined Baldwin had fired a rile across a roadway in the direction of a closed business. The investigation is continuing by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and additional charges could be pending.
