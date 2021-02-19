Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1900 block of Forest Avenue at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday. A 47-year-old man told officers that he was walking with a female friend when they were approached by a male suspect. The man said his friend had picked up a $20 bill that she had found on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of Elmwood Avenue and the male suspect was demanding that she "return" the bill to him. The victim said his friend ran away and the suspect then attacked him, knocking him to the ground and kicking and punching him. The victim said the suspect ran from the area without taking anything from him.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a shooting incident in the 600 block of 17th Street. A 23-year-old man told police he was driving in that area at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday when he heard gunshots and the tires on his vehicle went flat. A tire repair shop told the victim they found two bullet holes in a tire and a bullet in another tire. The repair shop employee who made the discovery told police he threw the damaged tire and bullet in the garbage.
