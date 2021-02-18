Niagara Falls
• FIRE: Investigators are looking into the cause of a vehicle fire in the 8700 block of Pershing Avenue at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of a 2005 Dodge Dakota told police he "spun out" and got stuck in deep snow. As the driver tried to get the vehicle out of the snow, smoke started coming from under the hood and fire broke out in the engine compartment. Officers took a passenger in the car into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
