• Cops sig
--
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls

• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1800 block of South Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her home by forcing open the front door. The victim said nothing of value was taken from the home.

• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Pine Avenue at 1 a.m. Thursday. Steffon G. Amado, 25, 2261 Grand Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated and failing to signal less than 100 feet from an intersection.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you