Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1800 block of South Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her home by forcing open the front door. The victim said nothing of value was taken from the home.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Pine Avenue at 1 a.m. Thursday. Steffon G. Amado, 25, 2261 Grand Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated and failing to signal less than 100 feet from an intersection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.