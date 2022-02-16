Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a store in the 1700 block of Elmwood Avenue. A manager told police that a male suspect entered the store at 1:50 p.m. Monday and took items without paying for them. The value of the items was not immediately known.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on weapons charges after he was found in possession of a .9-mm handgun in his room in the 1300 block of Portage Road at 2:10 p.m. Monday. Curtis D. Quinones, 30, 1317 Portage Road, Apt. 428, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.