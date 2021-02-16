Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault at a fast food restaurant in the 2600 block of Pine Avenue. An employee told officers that a female customer became argumentative while waiting in line at 8:10 p.m. Friday. The employee said the customer threw a drink at her and when she went to escort the customer out of the restaurant the woman attacked her. The suspect reportedly hit the employee several times, knocking her to the ground and then kicked her. The entire incident was captured on video by security cameras.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue. A resident told officers that sometime between Feb. 6 and noon Thursday, someone broke into his vacant property and smashed 18 windows.The suspect apparently made entry into the home by removing plywood from a broken window on a door and reaching inside to unlock the door.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a hotel in the 200 block of First Street. A manager told police that a clerk left the front desk at 5 a.m. Sunday and left the locked door to the counter open. Security camera video shows a male suspect entering the desk area through the unlocked door and taking money out of the cash register.
