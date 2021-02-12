Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of Main Street at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. A male victim told police that around that time an unknown person entered his unlocked vehicle and took his Samsung S10 Galaxy cell phone and a large amount of cash.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Street. A 39-year-old man told officers that sometime between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone someone broke into his garage by cutting off a padlock. The victim said an ATV and a dirt bike were taken from the garage.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of 10th Street. Samuel Brock, 57, 1317 Portage Road, was charged with disorderly conduct.
