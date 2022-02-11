Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in an apartment in the 200 block of Portage Road at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. An occupant of the apartment told officers that a male victim had been shot there and then left to seek medical treatment before police arrived. The occupant did not witness the shooting, but heard a single gunshot and blood was present in the apartment, Police later located the shooting victim being treated at Mount St. Mary's Hospital. Hospital staff said the victim had suffered a wound to his right leg. The victim claimed to police that he had been shot in the area of 19th and Niagara streets. Police said no crime scene was found at that area.
• SHOOTING: Police said they responded to a "shots fired" call in the area of Sixth Street and Walnut Avenue at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Responding officers said they found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection when they arrived on the scene. A witness told police they observed a male suspect standing on the north side of the intersection shooting at another man on the south side of the intersection. The witness also observed muzzle flashes and heard the sound of gunshots. The shooter fled north on Sixth Street, while the target ran south into the 500 block of Sixth Street.
