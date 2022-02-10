Niagara Falls
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism in the 1300 block of Garden Avenue. A male victim told police that he had driven his sister's 2007 Pontiac G6 to the area around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The victim said when he went to leave the area, around 11 a.m., he found the car had been covered in black paint, the windshield had been cracked, the driver's side door handle was broken off and sugar was poured in the gas tank.
