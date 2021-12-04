Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 3300 block of Church Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her Chrysler 300 by unknown means. The victim said a pair of earrings and some children's clothing and toys were taken form the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 8600 block of Buffalo Avenue at 10:17 p.m. Thursday. Jeremy B. Harvey, 35, 239 77th St., was charged with disorderly conduct.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after threatening to harm officers and their families during an incident in the 2800 block of McKoon Avenue at 12:18 a.m. Friday. Stafford Gordon Jr., 52, 9815 Niagara Falls Blvd., Apt. 20, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.