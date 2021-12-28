Niagara Falls
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Police investigated an incident of criminal mischief in the 2900 block of 9th Street that occurred between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle was damaged with spray paint inside and out, the seats were slashed and sugar was discovered around the gas tank. The victim stated she has no enemies and does not know who might have done this.
• CHARGED: At 3:50 p.m. Friday, an officer observed a vehicle being operated with insurance not in effect in the 1000 block of Portage Road. Christopher Wagner, 38, of 521 Dorwood Park in Ransomville was charged with driving with a suspended registration, aggravated unlicensed operation and no insurance. A quantity of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia was recovered. No narcotics were found and no drug charges were filed.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: At 12:55 a.m. Saturday police were dispatched to the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue where a woman reported she was visiting her sister when someone smashed the window of her Escalade with a brick, stealing a Calvin KIein jacket valued at $80 and two bottles of liquor valued at $100. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $100.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Sometime between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 7:19 a.m. Saturday someone smashed the driver's-side window of a vehicle in the parking lot in the 600 block of 10th Street and stole a bluetooth speaker valued at $100. An unsuccessful attempt to enter a second vehicle was made at the same timeframe.
• GRAND LARCENY: A guest lodged in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard reported sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday someone smashed a window in their vehicle and stole luggage, apparel and household goods valued in excess of $1,000.
• PETIT LARCENY: Police are investigating an incident in the 3500 block of Sherwood Avenue where sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday 2:30 a.m. Sunday someone smashed a vehicle window and stole a jump box valued at about $150.
• BURGLARY: a Packard Court resident reported someone entered her locked apartment while she slept between 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday and stole a 65-inch television valued at about $750.
• STOLEN CAR: A guest staying in the 300 block of Third Street reported someone stole his 2014 Mercedes from the parking lot sometime between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 11:20 a.m. Sunday.
• STOLEN CAR: A guest staying the 300 block of Third Street reported sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday someone stole her 2017 Honda Civic.
• FIGHT: Police responded to a report of a fight at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at a restaurant in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue. Aliana I. Torres was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.
• SHOTS FIRED: A resident of the 1700 block of 16th Street reported sometime around 3:20 a.m. Monday someone fired a shot into his apartment. The victim was not injured but is involved in an ongoing dispute stemming from the fact he and another man both have children with the same woman. No arrest has been made but pending charges may include criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment.
