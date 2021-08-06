Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting in the 600 block of 20th Street. A female victim told officers that she left her home on July 30 and when she returned at 5 p.m. Wednesday she found bullet holes in two walls of her home and a bullet lying on a mattress in a bedroom inside the house.
• HARASSMENT: Officers are looking into a harassment incident in the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Monday. A delivery driver told police that after dropping off a package he was approached by a male suspect who began yelling and swearing at him. The driver said as he attempted to walk away, the suspect threw his comb at him, striking him in the face. The driver was not seriously injured during the incident.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 22nd Street at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. Robert W. Kelley, 43, 1820 Michigan Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, imprudent speed, failure to stop at a stop sign and wrong way on a one-way road. Police said Kelley was traveling the wrong way on Whitney Avenue at a high rate of speed and did not have a valid driver's license as a result of a drunken driving arrest on May 3.
• ARREST: Two Falls men were arrested after police said they caught them in the act of burglarizing the former Nabisco grain elevators, in the 900 block of Rainbow Boulevard, at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday. Vladislav J. Wolf, 25, 2013 River Road, and Joshua P. Krossmann, 26, 565 77th St., Apt. 4, were each charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Pierce Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between July 8 and July 12, someone broke into her home through an improperly secured rear door. The victim said two TVs, an entertainment center, two couches, two dressers, a refrigerator, a stove and two bicycles were taken from the home.
