Niagara Falls
THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1700 block of New Road. An employee of a utility company told police that sometiem between 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Monday, someone took a ladder off of a company truck. The ladder was valued at $500.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 1 and 9 a.m. Aug. 10, someone broke into her 2007 Saturn Ion by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the area pf Diamond Park Lane at 7:10 p.m. Monday. Willie Robert Allen, 43, 1005 17th St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop at a stop sign.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police said they observed him attempting to break into vehicles in a parking lot in the 300 block of Third Street at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. Paul Gerard Kitchen, 63, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police said Gerard had a phone charger, that had been taken from a car in the parking lot, in his possession when he was taken into custody.
