Niagara Falls
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism in the 1100 block of 17th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 3 and 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, someone damaged his 2010 Jeep Liberty. The victim said the front and rear windshields were smashed and the body of the vehicle was covered with scratches and dents.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident at a convenience store in the 2600 block of Niagara Street at 5:59 a.m. Sunday. Anthony F. Howard, 55, 1037 Garden Ave., Apt. 4, was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, petit larceny and resisting arrest. Police said they stopped Howard as he was leaving the store and found him in possession of 44 packs of Newport cigarettes, valued at $534.12. Officers said Howard also attempted to run from them and had to be subdued.
