Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING INCIDENT: Falls police were called to the 2200 block of Cudaback Avenue about 11 a.m. Wednesday where a resident reported their ‘10 Chevy Malibu had been “shot up” overnight. The vehicle had been parked in a restaurant parking lot and officers noted a Safelite employee was on scene when they arrived. The employee said he had started work fixing up a damaged rear windshield and became aware that it was shooting incident and told police he is required to stop work and call police when he believes a crime has been committed. Officers said the vehicle had several apparent gunshot holes with the shooter firing from the rear of the vehicle. The trunk, frame of the rear windshield and tail lamps were all damaged. The car’s owner said they weren’t having problems with anyone and had no idea who could be responsible. CSU detectives responded to investigate further.
• VANDALISM: A resident on the 1100 block of 17th Street told police that sometime between 3 and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone smashed out the front and rear windshield of their ‘10 Jeep Liberty. Officers said the damage appeared to have been done with a blunt object. The estimated damage was $2,000.
