Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 2800 block of 10th Street. A female victim told officers that a group of male suspects and one female suspect forced their way into her home at 12:25 a.m. Friday. The woman said one of the male suspects in the group told her, "Give me everything you got." and punched her in the face. The male suspect also reportedly punched a male victim in the head before taking several hundred dollars from both victims.
• ARREST: A Buffalo woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident in a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 9:50 p.m. Sunday. Natalia M. Allende-Cruz, 39, 10 Amistad Lane, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $106 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ASSAULT: police are investigating an assault on the corner of 19th and Niagara streets at 8 a.m. Friday. A female victim told officers that she was approached by a female suspect who told her, "Your mouth is reckless." The victim said the suspect then pushed her to the ground and began to punch and kick her. The victim suffered a fractured rib in the attack.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a building in the 3200 block of Highland Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Monday. Anthony C. Bradley, 67, 1736 Whitney Ave., was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and possession of burglar tools.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 10 a.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her room by unknown means. The victim said perfume, sex toys and shoes, valued at $200, were taken from her room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.