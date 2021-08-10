Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 600 block of Niagara Street at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Nassan M. Scott, 22,1743 Tennessee Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct. Scott is accused of attempting to fight customers entering and leaving a convenience store.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police said they found him trying to charge drivers to park in a city-owned parking lot in the 400 block of Main Street, at 3:10 p.m. Saturday. Sammy J. Medina, 51, 3 Crick Court, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, fraudulent accosting and petit larceny. Officers said they saw Medina trying to collect money from drivers who were entering the lot. Police said Medina had $60 in his pocket when they detained him and there were six cars parked in the lot. A driver told police Medina charged him $10 to "park all day" in the lot.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 800 block of 17th Street at 3:52 a.m. Saturday. Ronald L. Baldwin, 25, 839 17th St., was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Baldwin was "banging" on the front doors of homes in the area and yelling, "Open the (expletive) door." and "You're a (expletive) idiot."
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a fight in the 600 block of Ninth Street at 11:30 p.m. Friday. Benny D. Streeter, 54, 630 Ninth St., Apt. 2, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8 p.m. Friday. Tajhsa G. Maye, 31, 1705 Pierce Ave., Apt. 2, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $94 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested after an incident in the 300 block of Sixth Street at 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Treviaco D. Calhoun, 27, 433 Cambridge Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police said Calhoun fought with them after being removed from a limo bus.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Lillian H. Lodwick, 28, 3010 Pine Ave., Apt. 3, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $134 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
