Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a disturbance at a restaurant in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. Christopher A, Ripley, 39, 1009 Centre Ave., was charged with petit larceny. The restaurant owner told police that Ripley entered his business at 6 p.m. Friday and asked for white rice. The owner said that he gave Ripley some rice and he ate it, but then approached the sale counter and demanded cash. Ripley reportedly said, “I need money. Give me money.” When the owner refused, Ripley began yelling, “(Expletive) the Chinese.” and tried to take a tip jar that was attached the counter by a chain. Ripley was unable to take the tip jar but was able to take the money out of it. The owner said he continued to tell Ripley to leave, but that the suspect told him, “Get away. I have a knife. I have a gun.” Ripley fled from the scene but was located later and taken into custody.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in Jordan Gardens at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim, a 55-year-old man, was uncooperative with officers and was unable to say who had assaulted him or what type of weapon had been used. His injuries were described as missing teeth and a severe laceration to his lip.
• ASSAULT: Police are also investigating an assault in the 400 block of Fifth Street. A 39-year-old man told officers that he was at a residence at 1:45 a.m. Monday, when he was attacked by several male suspects. The victim suffered bruises and cuts to his face. When asked for details about the incident, the man became uncooperative and hostile and yelled at police and firefighters who were assisting him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.