Niagara Falls
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism near the Veterans Memorial in Hyde Park. A Department of Public Works employee told police that some time between 7 a.m. Friday and 7:45 a.m. Monday, someone tipped over and damaged a drinking fountain near the memorial site. The damage to the fountain is estimated at $200.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 900 block of Main Street. A property owner told police that some time between noon Wednesday and 9:10 a.m. Monday, someone brought a backhoe onto his property and took millings, valued at $500, from his parking lot.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 900 block of Robbins Drive. A Falls Department of Public Works employee told officers that sometime between 7 a.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, someone broke into the oasis bathrooms in Hyde Park by pushing in the plexiglass windows. The suspect defecated in a five-gallon bucket and took a roll of paper towels.
• BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 800 block of 20th Street. A female victim told officers that some time between noon Sunday and 10:28 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her apartment by forcing open a sliding glass door. The victim said a mattress, two TVs, a fireplace and a stereo system, all valued at $9,700, were taken.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 500 block of 10th Street. A male victim told officers that he was waiting in the area at 2:30 p.m. Friday, when he was approached by five male suspects wearing face masks who attacked him. The suspects punched and kicked him and took his cellphone and wallet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.