Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue. A male victim told police he received a text message that two cell phones and SIM cards, valued at $1,600, had been delivered to his home at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. However, the victim said when he arrived home at 5 p.m. the packages containing his cellphones and SIM cards had been taken. The victim told police that packages are often stolen from his front porch because "it's a bad area."
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after an accident in the 800 block of Niagara Street at 4 a.m. Sunday. Kelvin J. Williams, 40, 2926 21st St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no driver's license. Police said they found Williams in his vehicle which was stuck in mud. When officers got Williams out of his car, they said he unzipped his pants and begin urinating on the vehicle.
