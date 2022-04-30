Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 7600 block of Buffalo Avenue. A clerk told officers that a male suspect with a mask entered the store at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect told the clerk, "Give me all the money in the register and do not make me use my piece." The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and he left in a vehicle, heading north on 77th Street. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of Main Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 2:40 and 2:48 a.m. Wednesday someone broke into her 2014 Dodge Caravan by prying open a rear passenger side window. The victim said two Rolex watches and a two Dior purses, valued at $10,6000, were taken from the vehicle.
• INCIDENT: Police are investigating an incident involving a "gel blaster gun" in the 3500 block of Walnut Avenue. A female victim told officers that she was sitting with another woman on the porch of her home at 3:39 p.m. Sunday, April 24, when a vehicles, traveling westbound, went past her home and an occupant fired a gel blaster gun at her. The woman said she and the other woman were struck by multiple water gel projectiles. Neither victim was seriously hurt.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the area of Veterans Drive and Falls Street at 4:35 p.m. Thursday. A witness told officers that they saw two male suspects beating another man and "then throwing him in the creek" in front of their home. The victim told police that he had made an ATM withdrawal when he was approached by two male suspects who grabbed him from behind and forced him into their car. The victim said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from him.
