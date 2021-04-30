Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1500 block of Whitney Avenue. A female victim told officers she was driving in the area at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday when a male suspect, dressed in all black, fired shots from a black handgun at her vehicle. The victim said she heard a round strike the vehicle and then lost control of her car and struck a parked car.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft in the 2700 block of Niagara Street at 4:45 p.m. Monday. A man told police that he was walking in that area when a grey Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a male suspect in the vehicle asked the victim to give him his money. The victim said he gave the suspect $40 and the man drove away. Officers said the suspect did not threaten the victim or display any weapons. When asked by police why he would give somebody he doesn’t know $40 without being threatened the victim could not provide an answer.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on weapons and vehicle and traffic charges after a traffic stop in the 400 block of 22nd Street at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday. Taylon D. Hemphill, 38, 3011 Monroe Ave., was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, failure to use turn signal, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Police said they stopped Hemphill for failing to signal a turn. Inside his vehicle, police said they found a taser and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine.
• MENACING: Officers are looking into a menacing incident in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. A male victim told police that he was in the area at 6 p.m. Tuesday when a male suspect pointed a black handgun at his face. The suspect reportedly told the victim, “You don’t belong here. Get outta here.” The victim said he “turned around and went home.”
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 5900 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told officers he was at a bar in the 300 block of Niagara Street when he met an unidentified female who invited him to her hotel room in the 5900 block of Buffalo Avenue to “hang out.” The victim said he was at the hotel room with the unknown woman and her “sister” when a male suspect entered the room and began to attack him. The suspect reportedly threatened to kill the victim and said he had a gun, but no gun was displayed. The suspect was able to get the victims cell phone, his wallet and the keys to his vehicle. The suspect then took the victim’s car and drove away.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on a weapons charge and a Falls woman was arrested on traffic charges after a traffic stop in the area of 22nd Street and Grand Avenue at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday. Jamel J. Lyons, 27, 510 20th St., Apt. 1, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Taylor C. Graham, 23, 1539 LaSalle Ave., Apt. 3, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no headlights and insufficient tail lights. Officers had responded to a call of “a subject with a gun” when they stopped a car being driven by Graham with Lyons as a passenger. Officers said they found a loaded firearm, a bullet and suspected narcotics inside the vehicle. Police said Graham faced additional charges after telling officers she had left a 4-year-old child home alone.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car theft from the 2400 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told police that he went into a store, at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday, leaving his Ford Escape in the parking lot with the engine running. Video from nearby security cameras showed a black Mazda 3 parking near the Ford Escape and a male suspect getting out of the Mazda and into the Escape and driving away at a high rate of speed. Police observed the Mazda and Escape driving recklessly down Pine Avenue and attempted to pull them over. The vehicles refused to stop and were last seen getting on the I-190 heading toward Buffalo.
