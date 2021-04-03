Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Police are investigating a vehicle theft from the 500 block of 19th Street. An Ohio man told officers that on Wednesday, he received a Facebook message from a woman, who he only knows by her screen name, asking if he would pick her up at another location in Ohio and then drive her to Niagara Falls. The 53-year-old man said he drove to pick-up the woman and then drove her to the Falls, arriving at 6 a.m. Thursday. The man told police that when he got to the Falls, he parked in the 500 block of 19th Street and then left his Jeep Patriot running, with the woman inside, while he walked to a nearby gas station and mini-mart. The victim said when he returned his vehicle was gone. A few moments later, the man said he saw the woman walking down 19th Street and asked her what happened to his SUV. The victim said the woman told him that she took the vehicle "to let a friend of hers borrow it." The woman also told the victim that the person she lent the vehicle to would probably "cut him up" if he went looking for it. The victim said he spent "most of the day" Thursday "walking up and down 19th Street" looking for his vehicle, before calling police. The female suspect is described as a white female with blonde hair. The victim told police he was going to get a hotel room in the Falls and stay there until his vehicle was found and returned to him. Police said they are looking for the vehicle. ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 600 block of Sixth Street at 12:25 a.m. Friday. Christopher P. Soda, 42, 1715 Hyde Park Blvd., was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, speeding and no tail lights.
